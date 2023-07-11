UAE inks visa-free agreement with this Eurasian travel destination

DUBAI - In a big relief for globetrotters, citizens of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Azerbaijan no longer need visas to travel between the two countries.
The development comes as both countries agreed on mutual visa exemption. An agreement in this regard has come into force from July 8 and permits stays for up to 90 days.
The UAE Embassy in Baku confirmed on Twitter, the visa-free regime and credited 'wise leadership and the distinguished relations between the UAE and Azerbaijan' for the agreement.
Previously visitors from the UAE needed to obtain a visa at Baku's embassy or the consulate-general in the UAE.
UAE (United Arab Emirates) is a dazzling fusion of modernity and tradition and captivates visitors with its futuristic skyline, luxurious shopping, and world-class attractions like Burj Khalifa and Palm Jumeirah. With a rich cultural heritage and pristine desert landscapes, it offers a diverse range of experiences, from exhilarating dune bashing to indulging in delectable Middle Eastern cuisine.
On the other hand, Azerbaijan is nestled between Europe and Asia and enthralls visitors with its architectural marvels like the Flame Towers, ancient UNESCO World Heritage Sites such as the Walled City of Baku, and the stunning landscapes of the Caucasus Mountains. This country of contrasts offers a blend of old-world charm and modern development, making it a unique destination for cultural exploration and natural beauty.
Places to visit in UAE
Here is a list of the top 10 places to visit in the UAE:
Places to visit in Azerbaijan
Here is a list of the top 10 places to visit in the Azerbaijan:
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on the first working day of the week.
During the early hours of trading on Monday, the local currency suffered a slight decline against the greenback, moving down by 0.05 percent. PKR was being traded at 278.05, with a loss of Rs0.15.
Last week, the embattled rupee registered considerable gain against US dollar in light of a Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Pakistani rupee settled at 277.9 in the interbank while in the open market, it hovered between 279 and 282.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 10, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|195
|198
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|736.73
|744.73
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|213
|216
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.36
|38.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.96
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.53
|36.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.38
|3.49
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.27
|910.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.42
|60.02
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.36
|172.36
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.08
|26.38
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|719.48
|727.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.38
|77.08
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|205
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.52
|25.82
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.92
|311.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.95
|8.1
