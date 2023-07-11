UAE inks visa-free agreement with this Eurasian travel destination

DUBAI - In a big relief for globetrotters, citizens of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Azerbaijan no longer need visas to travel between the two countries.

The development comes as both countries agreed on mutual visa exemption. An agreement in this regard has come into force from July 8 and permits stays for up to 90 days.

The UAE Embassy in Baku confirmed on Twitter, the visa-free regime and credited 'wise leadership and the distinguished relations between the UAE and Azerbaijan' for the agreement.

Previously visitors from the UAE needed to obtain a visa at Baku's embassy or the consulate-general in the UAE.

UAE (United Arab Emirates) is a dazzling fusion of modernity and tradition and captivates visitors with its futuristic skyline, luxurious shopping, and world-class attractions like Burj Khalifa and Palm Jumeirah. With a rich cultural heritage and pristine desert landscapes, it offers a diverse range of experiences, from exhilarating dune bashing to indulging in delectable Middle Eastern cuisine.

On the other hand, Azerbaijan is nestled between Europe and Asia and enthralls visitors with its architectural marvels like the Flame Towers, ancient UNESCO World Heritage Sites such as the Walled City of Baku, and the stunning landscapes of the Caucasus Mountains. This country of contrasts offers a blend of old-world charm and modern development, making it a unique destination for cultural exploration and natural beauty.

