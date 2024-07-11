Gold price increases by Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan 

KARACHI – In the international bullion market, the price of gold per ounce increased by $10, reaching a level of $2382.

As a result, in the local bullion markets on Thursday, the price of 24-carat gold per tola increased by Rs1200, reaching Rs246800, and the price of 10 grams of gold also increased by Rs1029, reaching Rs211591.

In contrast, the price of silver per tola remained stable at Rs2900, and the price of ten grams of silver also remained unchanged at Rs2486.28.