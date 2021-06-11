Prices of small cars, tractors and motorbikes expected to be lower in budget

The prices of small cars, tractors and bikes are likely to be decreased in the annual budget 2021-22.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government will present its third budget, for the fiscal year 2021-22, with an estimated outlay of around Rs8 trillion. The National Assembly is already in session where the budget would be presented today.

It is expected to decrease the tax rate on small cars having an engine capacity of 850cc. It has also been suggested to lower taxes on brand new motorcycles and on new models of tractors. It is proposed to cut sales tax, excise duty and additional customs duty on small cars which might bring the prices of these vehicles down and boost their sales.

The automobile manufacturing companies have failed to decrease the prices of the cars despite a visible decrease in the dollar rate in the last few months. It has been a practice in Pakistan that prices of goods go up with the rise in dollar price but vice versa is not true.