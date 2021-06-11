PSL 2021 – Quetta Gladiators will face Islamabad United tonight

ABU DHABI – Quetta Gladiators will take on two-time champion Islamabad United in the 18th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL)’s sixth edition at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed stadium tonight (Friday).

After suffering the initial setback against Lahore Qalandars, Shadab Khan’s Islamabad United will be aiming to recover in this match, while Gladiators will be in action for the first time in Abu Dhabi.

The Quetta Gladiators are the bottom-placed team in PSL 2021. They won only one of their first five matches before the event was suspended when they had defeated Multan Sultans by 22 runs as Usman Khan hammered 81 in the last completed match in Karachi.

The Gladiators will be relying on Andre Russell, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Faf du Plessis and Azam Khan as they cannot afford another defeat in the tournament.

Squads:

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Abdul Nasir, Andre Russell (partially available), Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis, Hassan Khan, Jack Wildermuth, Jake Weatherald, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood and Zahir Khan.

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan ©, Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Brandon King, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Akhlaq, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Umar Amin, Usman Khawaja, Zafar Gohar and Zeeshan Zameer.