PTI govt presents Rs8 trillion 2021-22 budget today

ISLAMABAD – Federal Budget 2021-22 will be presented in the National Assembly today (Friday).

Earlier, the Federal Cabinet will meet in Islamabad today with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair to discuss and approve the federal budget proposals.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government will present its third budget, for the fiscal year 2021-22, with an estimated outlay of around Rs8 trillion. The National Assembly is already in session where the budget would be presented today.

Like last year, the budget for the upcoming year has been formulated considering the impact of COVID-19 on the people and businesses, and will have the aim of mitigating people’s sufferings, reforming the agriculture sector, promoting industry and businesses, APP said, quoting official sources.

“The government of Pakistan is firmly committed to presenting a pro-people, business-friendly and growth-oriented Federal Budget FY 2021-22. The government will pursue an all-inclusive, sustained and robust economic growth, through short, medium and long-term economic planning,” the sources said.

In addition to fiscal management, revenue mobilisation; measures for economic stabilisation and growth; reduction in non-development expenditures; boosting exports; job creation; and people friendly policies for the socioeconomic prosperity of the country would feature in the budget.

It would also focus on social sector development besides introducing reforms for improving governance and boosting private sector investment.

The government has set a 4.8% GDP growth target for the financial year starting July 1, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has said.