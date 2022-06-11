Sara Ali Khan slays style goals for sizzling magazine cover
Princess of the Pataudi family and Bollywood's rising star Sara Ali Khan's latest social media post is proof of her beauty, elegance and fashionista persona.
Taking to Instagram, the Simmba star dropped stunning clicks from a sizzling photoshoot. Needless to say, Sara looked like a dream in the breathtaking clicks.
The aforementioned video is shot at an exotic location where Khan oozes sexiness as she graces the magazine cover. Dressed to the nines, Sara dons an ivory bikini top with a pair of white trousers alongside a trench coat.
"‘Travel is the only thing you buy that makes you richer’… ????????????", captioned the Kedernath star
The post went viral and the 26-year-old's fans flooded the comment section with compliments and love.
On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was highly praised for her performance in the film Atrangi Re. She recently wrapped Laxman Utekar’s upcoming movie co-starring Vicky Kaushal.
