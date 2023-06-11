Authorities on alert as cyclone Biparjoy approaches to Karachi

KARACHI – Cyclone Biparjoy, currently approaching the coastal regions of Pakistan and India, is expected to strengthen into an “extremely severe cyclonic storm” within the next 24 hours, according to officials from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

They have urged the relevant authorities to remain on high alert as the cyclone could cause flooding, especially in low-lying areas, and other damages.

The PMD issued an alert on Saturday, stating that the system was located 840km south of Karachi, 830km south of Thatta, and 930km southeast of Ormara.

Dr Sardar Sarfaraz, the chief meteorologist said that the cyclone in the east-central Arabian Sea has developed an eye, indicating increased organization and power in the system. The cyclone is currently moving towards the coastal areas of Karachi, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparkar, and adjacent areas of Gujarat, India.

Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the open sea starting today.

The PMD alert highlighted that the very severe cyclonic storm, Biparjoy, in the east-central Arabian Sea, has maintained its intensity and continued to track north-northeastward over the past 12 hours.

The alert specified the current position of the system near Latitude 17.3°N and Longitude 67.4°E, at a distance of approximately 840km south of Karachi, 830km south of Thatta, and 930km southeast of Ormara.

The system’s maximum sustained surface winds are 130-140km per hour, with gusts of 150km per hour near the center. Sea conditions around the system center are described as phenomenal, with maximum wave heights ranging from 25 to 28 feet.

The advisory states that environmental conditions, including favorable sea surface temperature of 30-32°C, low vertical wind shear, and upper-level divergence, support the system’s further intensification into an extremely severe cyclonic storm within the next 24 hours.

The PMD’s cyclone warning center in Karachi is closely monitoring the system and will provide updates accordingly.

Meanwhile, the Karachi commissioner has imposed a ban on accessing beaches in Karachi due to the impending cyclone threat. Fishing, sailing, swimming, and bathing within Karachi’s territorial waters have been prohibited from June 11 until the storm subsides.