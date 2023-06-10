Pakistan's first air taxi service to be launched on June 18

KARACHI – Pakistan's first air taxi service will be launched on June 18.

The service will be launched by a private company, which has got the DA-40 series single engine aircraft on lease for this purpose. An official of the company said the plane has the capacity to accommodate four passengers, adding that an app will be launched for people to book the service.

“We will also begin offering Ariel Taxi service throughout Pakistan. Now business persons, professionals, doctors, lawyers, politicians, celebrities, tourists and anyone can avail costs-effective Ariel Taxi service for cross-country destinations,” the company announced via Facebook.