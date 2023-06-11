Pakistan to impose a 15% tax on caterers and wedding venues in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has decided to impose a 15% tax on hotels, guesthouses, farmhouses, wedding halls, clubs, and catering services within the city limits of Islamabad.

Ishaq Dar, the minister of finance, proposed this tax as a part of the Rs14, trillion budget for the fiscal year 2023–2024.

In addition, the government has proposed a 5% tax on payments made with credit cards and QR codes from mobile wallets.

A 15% tax will be applied to cash purchases at eateries, coffee shops, dining places, and ice cream shops located inside the federal boundaries.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has suggested amendments to the 2001 Tax on Services Ordinance in order to implement these tax adjustments.