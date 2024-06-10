Meet Pakistani fan who sold his tractor to watch PAKvsIND match in New York

A Pakistani cricket fan, who sold his tractor to watch the Pakistan vs India match of the T20 World Cup in New York on June 9, is heartbroken at the Pakistani cricket team's poor performance.

India won the match by six runs despite their failure to set a big target for the Pakistani cricket team. As Pakistani bowlers restricted the Indian team to 119/7 in 19 overs, Pakistani batting line crumbled like a wall of sand and it ended six runs short of the target. The poor performance of the cricket team against arch-rival India left Pakistanis across the globe fuming.

Talking to an Indian media outlet after the match, the heartbroken Pakistani cricket fan said the game was in the hands of the Pakistani team, but they lost it. He said that Pakistan could have done better. He said that he sold his tractor to watch the Pakistan Vs India match in New York, but he was not happy with the result.