Pakistan Economic Survey 2024-25 to be unveiled today

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb is all set to unveil the Pakistan Economic Survey 2023-24 report today (Tuesday).
The report will be launched during a ceremony at Pak Secretariat in Islamabad this evening.
The pre-budget document will provide details about the major socio-economic developments, performance and trends of various sectors of the economy during the outgoing fiscal year 2023-24.
The survey comes ahead of the federal budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, which will be tabled in the National Assembly on June 12 (Wednesday).
This will be the first budget to be presented by the current government, which was formed after Feb 8 general elections earlier this year.
The government is expected to include ambitious fiscal targets in the budget as it aims at securing a new bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Besides incorporating various IMF demands in the budget, the budget would also focus on privatization of the loss-making entities, particularly in power sector.
Meanwhile, local media reports suggest that the government would increase the salaries and pensions of the federal employees by 10 to 15 percent.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 11, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at Rs296.25 and selling rate is Rs299 while British Pound rate is 352 for buying, and 355 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at Rs75.25 and Saudi Riyal at Rs73.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|227.65
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|296.25
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|355
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.79
|749.79
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.38
|38.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.28
|40.68
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.78
|914.78
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.3
|59.9
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.02
|172.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.31
|730.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.5
|205.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|310.21
|312.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
