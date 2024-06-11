Pakistan Economic Survey 2024-25 to be unveiled today

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb is all set to unveil the Pakistan Economic Survey 2023-24 report today (Tuesday).

The report will be launched during a ceremony at Pak Secretariat in Islamabad this evening.

The pre-budget document will provide details about the major socio-economic developments, performance and trends of various sectors of the economy during the outgoing fiscal year 2023-24.

The survey comes ahead of the federal budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, which will be tabled in the National Assembly on June 12 (Wednesday).

This will be the first budget to be presented by the current government, which was formed after Feb 8 general elections earlier this year.

The government is expected to include ambitious fiscal targets in the budget as it aims at securing a new bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Besides incorporating various IMF demands in the budget, the budget would also focus on privatization of the loss-making entities, particularly in power sector.

Meanwhile, local media reports suggest that the government would increase the salaries and pensions of the federal employees by 10 to 15 percent.