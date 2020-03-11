PSL5: Quetta Gladiators to face Multan Sultans in Lahore’s Gadaffi Stadium today
10:55 AM | 11 Mar, 2020
LAHORE - The 25th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be played between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators at Lahore’s Gadaffi Stadium today (Wednesday).
The match will start at 1900 hours Pakistan Standard Time (PST).
On Tuesday, Lahore Qalandars beat Peshawar Zalmi by 5 wickets in the 24th match of PSL.
Batting first Peshawar scored 187 runs for the loss of seven wickets in allotted 20 overs.
In reply, Lahore Qalandars achieved the target for the loss of 5 wickets in 19.5 overs.
