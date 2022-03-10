Fazl furious as Islamabad Police target JUI-F workers in operation inside Parliament Lodges
ISLAMABAD – The police force led by a senior officer carried out an operation inside the Parliament Lodges on Thursday to dislodge the outsiders.
During the operation, the police arrested two MNAs and more than a dozen workers of Ansar-ul-Islam, a uniformed volunteer force of the JUI-F.
During the operation, the DIG (Operations) directed the police to evacuate the media personnel from the building as they made their way to the lodge of Ansar-ul-Islam MNA Salahuddin Ayubi situated on the fourth floor of the building. Shortly afterwards, Ayubi’s staff and police had a clash.
Several parliamentarians of the PPP and PML-N were also present in the lodges at the time. JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman reached the scene later.
PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique was injured during the scuffle between the police and Ayubi’s staff at the lodges.
Rafique told journalists that Ayaz Sadiq was holding a meeting in the lodges when the incident took place.
Aafter the arrest of some workers and parliamentarians, JUI-F chief Fazl arrived at the Parliament Lodges to surrender himself to the police.
Speaking to the media, he urged all his party workers to reach the Parliament Lodges as soon as possible. He said the government wanted to abduct the opposition lawmakers through the police to reduce their numbers during the session when the no-confidence motion is moved.
According to some media reports, the police have also arrested MNA Maulana Jamaluddin and spokesperson Mufti Abdullah.
