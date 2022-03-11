Pakistani cueist Ahsan Ramzan makes it to the final of World Snooker Championship
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Ahsan Ramzan has made it to the final by outclassing the defending World Champion Mohammad Asif at International Billiards and Snooker Federation event in Doha.
The 16-year-old player, who made an impressive debut defeating India’s Digvijay Kadian 3-1 at the five-day championship, now aimed to bag medal in Capital of Qatar.
The young seed will now face Iran’s Amir Sarkosh after defeating another Pakistani cueist in a thrilling contest in the semi-finals by 5-4.
Photo of the day: Young Pakistani cueist Ahaan Ramzan gets emotional after beating his senior and defending champion Mohammad Asif in semi final of IBSF World Snooker Championship. pic.twitter.com/CHKXWuNN2v— Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) March 11, 2022
Pakistani young gun, who has U-16, U-17, and U-18 titles under his belt, was placed in Group C with Sri Lankan and Russian players. He earlier defeated all of them, clinching nine frames while losing only two.
Ramzan was placed in Group C with Kadian, Sri Lanka’s Al Fahim Kamaldeen and Russia’s Kirill Zhizduk. He defeated all of them,
Ahsan left his education in Grade 8 and turned to professional snooker after the demise of his father three years ago. He already lost his mother at the tender age of four.
Pakistani cueist etched his name in the annals of the game by becoming the youngest ever men’s finalist but was unlucky to create another history of winning all five national titles.
3 medals Out 4— Nadira Mushtaque (@naadiisporty) March 10, 2022
Congratulations Pakistan 🇵🇰
IBSF WOLRD (MEN) SNOOKER CHAMPIONSHIP 2021, #Doha #Qatar2022
Three Pakistanis have reached into Semi finals of World Cup ...
Many Congrats to M.Asif, M. Sajjad & Ahsan Ramzan.#Worldsnooker#Cueiest #PakistanZindabad #Talentfactory pic.twitter.com/9MTNoahvfx
Meanwhile, snooker players from the South Asian country will now take part in the 37th Asian Championship that is set to start after the IBSF World Championships from March 12.
Mohammad Sajjad becomes first Pakistani to hit ... 08:53 PM | 9 Oct, 2021
KARACHI – Mohammad Sajjad has set a first domestic record by scoring a maximum 147 break at National Snooker ...
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- A responsible nuclear state? India says accidentally fired a ...06:41 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- PM Imran keeps himself away from taking a sortie of J10-C fighter jet ...05:32 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Pakistani cueist Ahsan Ramzan makes it to the final of World Snooker ...05:00 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- PM Imran dares 'three stooges' in Lower Dir despite ECP warning04:32 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- PAKvSA: South Africa beat Pakistan in ICC Women's World Cup thriller03:59 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Pakistani painter Rabia Zakir becomes first artist to hold solo ...07:48 PM | 10 Mar, 2022
- Ahsan Khan and Nimra Khan entertain fans with new funny video08:19 PM | 10 Mar, 2022
- Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari's latest photoshoot draws backlash05:32 PM | 10 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022