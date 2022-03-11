Pakistani cueist Ahsan Ramzan makes it to the final of World Snooker Championship
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Ahsan Ramzan has made it to the final by outclassing the defending World Champion Mohammad Asif at International Billiards and Snooker Federation event in Doha.

The 16-year-old player, who made an impressive debut defeating India’s Digvijay Kadian 3-1 at the five-day championship, now aimed to bag medal in Capital of Qatar.

The young seed will now face Iran’s Amir Sarkosh after defeating another Pakistani cueist in a thrilling contest in the semi-finals by 5-4.

Pakistani young gun, who has U-16, U-17, and U-18 titles under his belt, was placed in Group C with Sri Lankan and Russian players. He earlier defeated all of them, clinching nine frames while losing only two.

Ramzan was placed in Group C with Kadian, Sri Lanka’s Al Fahim Kamaldeen and Russia’s Kirill Zhizduk. He defeated all of them, 

Ahsan left his education in Grade 8 and turned to professional snooker after the demise of his father three years ago. He already lost his mother at the tender age of four.

Pakistani cueist etched his name in the annals of the game by becoming the youngest ever men’s finalist but was unlucky to create another history of winning all five national titles.

Meanwhile, snooker players from the South Asian country will now take part in the 37th Asian Championship that is set to start after the IBSF World Championships from March 12.

