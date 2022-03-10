PAKvSA: Pakistan to clash with South Africa in crucial ICC Women's World Cup match
10:04 PM | 10 Mar, 2022
PAKvSA: Pakistan to clash with South Africa in crucial ICC Women's World Cup match
Pakistan will take on South African women in the ICC World Cup at Mount Maunganui tomorrow (Friday).

The Green Shirts are looking for first victory as they lost it first two matches in the world cup so far.

Pakistan were earlier defeated first by India and later by Australia who have raced to the top of the Women’s World Cup standings.

Squads

Pakistan: Iram Javed, Javeria Khan, Nahida Khan, Sidra Ameen, Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Ali, Sidra Nawaz, Aiman Anwer, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Nashra Sandhu, Tuba Hassan

South Africa: Andrie Steyn, Lara Goodall, Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Mognon du Preez, Anneke Bosch, Choe Tyron, Delmari Tucker, Marizanna Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Sune Luus (c), Sinalo Jafta, Tazmin Brits, Trisha Chetty, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Raisibe Ntozakhe, Shabnim Ismail, Tumi Sukhukhune

