PAKvSA: Pakistan to clash with South Africa in crucial ICC Women's World Cup match
Share
Pakistan will take on South African women in the ICC World Cup at Mount Maunganui tomorrow (Friday).
The Green Shirts are looking for first victory as they lost it first two matches in the world cup so far.
Pakistan were earlier defeated first by India and later by Australia who have raced to the top of the Women’s World Cup standings.
Squads
Pakistan: Iram Javed, Javeria Khan, Nahida Khan, Sidra Ameen, Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Ali, Sidra Nawaz, Aiman Anwer, Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Nashra Sandhu, Tuba Hassan
South Africa: Andrie Steyn, Lara Goodall, Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Mognon du Preez, Anneke Bosch, Choe Tyron, Delmari Tucker, Marizanna Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Sune Luus (c), Sinalo Jafta, Tazmin Brits, Trisha Chetty, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Raisibe Ntozakhe, Shabnim Ismail, Tumi Sukhukhune
ICC Women’s World Cup: Australia beat Pakistan ... 12:50 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
Australia women's outplayed Pakistan women's in all departments to get a seven-wicket win in the 6th match of ICC ...
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- PAKvSA: Pakistan to clash with South Africa in crucial ICC Women's ...10:04 PM | 10 Mar, 2022
- ISPR DG says 'high speed flying object' from India landed in Pakistan09:27 PM | 10 Mar, 2022
-
- Pakistani painter Rabia Zakir becomes first artist to hold solo ...07:48 PM | 10 Mar, 2022
- PM Imran says PTI government is stable07:13 PM | 10 Mar, 2022
-
- Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari's latest photoshoot draws backlash05:32 PM | 10 Mar, 2022
- TikToker Hareem Shah's new PDA-packed video with husband goes viral04:00 PM | 10 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022