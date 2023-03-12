Aima Baig faces backlash over revealing dress

Lollywood's doll-faced singer-songwriter Aima Baig, who charms her fans with her powerful vocals, is also blessed with ethereal beauty and she never shies away from flaunting it.

With 4.9 million followers on Instagram, the 27-year-old diva is a force to be reckoned with whether in music or sartorial choices.

Baig recently glammed up for a photo shoot with a jewellery brand, accompanied by a skilled makeup artist. Throughout the shoot, she exuded elegance and poise, draped in a vibrant fuchsia pink dress that featured a single-shoulder fit.

Unfortunately, Aima Baig's choice of attire did not sit well with the public, particularly after her performance of Umrah. Many expressed disappointment and frustration, questioning the thanklessness and disobedience that can come with fame and fortune.

On the work front, Baig and Sahir Ali Bagga have released their latest song "Washmallay."