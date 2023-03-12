Aima Baig faces backlash over revealing dress

Lollywood's doll-faced singer-songwriter Aima Baig, who charms her fans with her powerful vocals, is also blessed with ethereal beauty and she never shies away from flaunting it.
With 4.9 million followers on Instagram, the 27-year-old diva is a force to be reckoned with whether in music or sartorial choices.
Baig recently glammed up for a photo shoot with a jewellery brand, accompanied by a skilled makeup artist. Throughout the shoot, she exuded elegance and poise, draped in a vibrant fuchsia pink dress that featured a single-shoulder fit.
View this post on Instagram
Unfortunately, Aima Baig's choice of attire did not sit well with the public, particularly after her performance of Umrah. Many expressed disappointment and frustration, questioning the thanklessness and disobedience that can come with fame and fortune.
On the work front, Baig and Sahir Ali Bagga have released their latest song "Washmallay."
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 12, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.4
|284.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331.5
|334.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742
|750
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.65
|40.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.3
|35.65
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.6
|916.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.58
|61.18
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|23.23
|23.53
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.82
|724.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.07
|26.37
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|297.95
|300.45
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.98
|8.13
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs198,500 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs170,180.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Karachi
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Islamabad
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Peshawar
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Quetta
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Sialkot
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Attock
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Gujranwala
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Jehlum
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Multan
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Gujrat
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Nawabshah
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Chakwal
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Hyderabad
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Nowshehra
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Sargodha
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Faisalabad
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Mirpur
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.