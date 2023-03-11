Karachi to Islamabad air travel for as low as Rs 17,000: Here's how to avail the offer

ISLAMABAD - Karachi-Islamabad travelers often complain about high fare and sometimes avoid traveling by air due to the same reason but their worries might end soon as an airline is offering reduced fares.

Pakistan's renowned SereneAir has announced to reintroduce the ER500 aircraft on its Islamabad-Karachi route with fare as low as Rs. 17,000.

Taking to Twitter, the airline announced that ER500 will fly on 13 and 20 March, a news welcomed by frequent travelers.

The airfare between Karachi and Islamabad normally ranges from Rs 25,000 and goes up to Rs 40,000 as well on special occasions.

There has been increased traffic on the Karachi-Islamabad route considering that the former is an economic hub of the country while the latter is the capital with major government offices.

The national flag carrier of Pakistan normally operates 4 flights between Karachi-Islamabad and facilitates all those who have to wind up important assignments.

The devaluation of rupee against the US Dollar as well as the skyrocketing fuel prices has made it virtually impossible for frequent travelers to opt the travel by air choice and many have been thinking to travel by rail which takes way more time than airplane; however, the exciting offer by Serene Air is sure to facilitate all those who have to travel in budget friendly manner.