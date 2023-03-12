Musaddiq Malek calls out Maria B over campaign shoot on historic burial ground in Bahawalpur

Extemporaneous statements and incorrigible behaviour are two factors that are starting to define Pakistani fashion designer Maria Butt, popularly known as Maria B, instead of her signature haute couture. The designer's untoward stints every now and then are not only putting her brand in jeopardy but also offending millions of other people.
With yet another blood-boiling, skin-crawling, exasperating incident instigated by Maria, the internet is disgruntled, to say the least, including Musaddiq Malek, an actor associated with the Bahawalpur community who believes that is crucial to preserve cultural heritage and the significance of ancestral properties, particularly in a country like Pakistan which has a rich cultural history.
For background context, Changez Khan, grandson of Sahibzada Mohammad Daud Khan Abbasi, son of the last nawab of the Abbasi family from Bahawalpur — who were once the nawabs of the princely state — called out the brand for its misuse of their private family graveyard to shoot for the designer's new collection 'Roohi,' with pictures initially posted on Facebook on Thursday.
When Khan lambasted the brand on his Instagram account accusing Maria B of an unauthorized photoshoot where a model twirled in her dress over his "Nana’s grave," all hell broke loose.
In response to the backlash, the fashionista apologized for the "unfortunate incident" and stated that "the shoot was edited and published without any prior knowledge" however, the internet isn't buying Maria's implausible story. The Facebook page also deleted the pictures and videos from the campaign.
Alike many others, Malek condemned the designer for showing blatant disrespect towards the cultural and historical significance of the burial ground and the community's sentiments.
View this post on Instagram
The incident since sparked a debate about the use of private properties for commercial purposes and the need for sensitivity towards cultural and historical heritage. It highlights the need for brands and individuals to be mindful of the cultural and historical significance of private properties and to act with sensitivity and respect toward them.
The place is discussion is an old Royal Graveyard in Ahmadpur Sharqiya Tehsil of Bahawalpur where Abbasi Nawab family heads have been laid to rest while only members of the Abbasi family and people who come to pray at the graves are allowed in that area.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 12, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.4
|284.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331.5
|334.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742
|750
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.65
|40.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.3
|35.65
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.6
|916.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.58
|61.18
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|23.23
|23.53
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.82
|724.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.07
|26.37
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|297.95
|300.45
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.98
|8.13
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs198,500 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs170,180.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Karachi
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Islamabad
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Peshawar
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Quetta
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Sialkot
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Attock
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Gujranwala
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Jehlum
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Multan
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Gujrat
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Nawabshah
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Chakwal
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Hyderabad
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Nowshehra
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Sargodha
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Faisalabad
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Mirpur
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.