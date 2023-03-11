PSL8: Multan Sultans face Quetta Gladiators today

RAWALPINDI – Multan Sultans will face Quetta Gladiators in the 28th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eighth at Pindi Cricket Stadium tonight.

Multan Sultans team has already qualified for the playoffs after defeating Peshawar Zalmi on Friday.

Multan Sultans are ranked at third place on the points table after winning five matches out of the nine they had played so far.

Rilee Rossouw hit the fastest PSL century off 41 balls, improving his own record by two balls, and Kieron Pollard blasted a 25-ball 52 as Multan Sultans achieved the 243-run target with five balls to spare.

On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators seemed under pressure as they had won only three out of their nine matches. However, the Sarfaraz Ahmed’s team would attempt to make a comeback in today’s match in a bid to qualify for the next round.

Squads:

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan ©, Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Anwar Ali, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ilyas, Ihsanullah

Quetta Gladiators: Omair Yousuf, Martin Guptill, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Najibullah Zadran, Umar Akmal, Dwaine Pretorius, Naseem Shah, Naveen-ul-Haq, Aimal Khan