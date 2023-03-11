PSL8: Multan Sultans face Quetta Gladiators today

RAWALPINDI – Multan Sultans will face Quetta Gladiators in the 28th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eighth at Pindi Cricket Stadium tonight.
Multan Sultans team has already qualified for the playoffs after defeating Peshawar Zalmi on Friday.
Multan Sultans are ranked at third place on the points table after winning five matches out of the nine they had played so far.
Rilee Rossouw hit the fastest PSL century off 41 balls, improving his own record by two balls, and Kieron Pollard blasted a 25-ball 52 as Multan Sultans achieved the 243-run target with five balls to spare.
On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators seemed under pressure as they had won only three out of their nine matches. However, the Sarfaraz Ahmed’s team would attempt to make a comeback in today’s match in a bid to qualify for the next round.
Squads:
Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan ©, Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Anwar Ali, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ilyas, Ihsanullah
Quetta Gladiators: Omair Yousuf, Martin Guptill, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Najibullah Zadran, Umar Akmal, Dwaine Pretorius, Naseem Shah, Naveen-ul-Haq, Aimal Khan
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 10, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.5
|284
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331.5
|334.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734.02
|742.02
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.6
|40.04
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.16
|35.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|898.24
|907.24
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.58
|61.18
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.67
|172.67
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.19
|25.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.82
|724.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194.93
|196.93
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.09
|25.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|293.21
|295.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,380.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Karachi
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Islamabad
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Peshawar
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Quetta
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Sialkot
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Attock
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Gujranwala
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Jehlum
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Multan
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Gujrat
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Nawabshah
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Chakwal
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Hyderabad
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Nowshehra
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Sargodha
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Faisalabad
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
|Mirpur
|PKR 197,500
|PKR 2,095
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.