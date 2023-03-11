PTI worker Ali Bilal didn’t die in police custody: Moshin Naqvi

LAHORE – Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker Ali Bilal did not die in police custody.

Addressing a news conference along with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Usman Anwar in Lahore, the chief minister threw light on the March 8 protest in which Ali Bilal lost his life.

Naqvi said the incident of death of any citizen is not an ordinary one and the PTI worker did not die due to violence.

IGP Usman Anwar said that action would be taken against those involved in the death of the PTI worker as investigation into the death was underway.

PTI worker Ali Bilal's body was brought to Services Hospital in a vehicle at 6:52 pm and the driver of the vehicle was identified as Jahanzeb, the IGP said, adding those arrested in connection with this killing will be presented in court.

The PTI claimed that Punjab police killed its worker Ali Bilal — nicknamed Zille Shah — during Wednesday’s standoff at Zaman Park.

On Wednesday, Punjab Home Department had imposed Section 144 in Lahore citing serious security threats for seven days. The clashes occurred as police attempted to disrupt the gathering of the PTI workers at PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence.

According to the post-mortem report, the victim had 26 marks of torture on his body.

The PTI chief then shared a video of Bilal being taken away in a police van claiming that he was killed in police custody.

The police formed also a committee to probe Bilal’s death on Thursday comprising Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Elite Force Sadiq Ali and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Imran Kashore.