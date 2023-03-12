Shehnaaz Gill effortlessly grooves to song ‘Bili Billi’

Shehnaaz Gill's charismatic and lively persona has earned her widespread popularity within the Indian entertainment industry, making her one of the most sought-after actresses. In addition to her thriving career, Gill has garnered a dedicated following among fans who crave more of her enchanting allure and captivating beauty.
Her unwavering commitment to entertaining her audience has earned her a special place in the hearts of her admirers, who can't seem to get enough of the mesmerizing Honsla Rakh diva. The 30-year-old actress keeps the internet obsessed with her sizzling pictures and videos, thus wrapping her 14 million followers on Instagram around her fingers.
She added a touch of quirk to the promotion of the movie's second song, Billi Billi. Following Salman Khan's announcement of the song on Monday, Shehnaaz left her fans delighted with a Friday post that featured her sporting a cat face mask.
As she gears up for her Bollywood debut in the Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the actor-singer was also seen wearing a leather co-ord set with a zipped-up leather top and matching pants paired with black sunnies.
In the video, she can be seen swaying to the rhythm of the popular song "Billi Billi" with effortless grace and agility, executing cat-like dance moves that left fans spellbound. Her infectious energy and lively persona were on full display, captivating audiences and eliciting an outpouring of admiration and adoration. She captioned the video "Current mood ❤️."
Her fans couldn't get enough of her vivacious performance, with many applauding her exceptional talent and infectious charisma.
On the work front, Gill is set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 12, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.4
|284.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331.5
|334.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742
|750
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.65
|40.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.3
|35.65
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.6
|916.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.58
|61.18
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|23.23
|23.53
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.82
|724.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.07
|26.37
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|297.95
|300.45
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.98
|8.13
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs198,500 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs170,180.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Karachi
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Islamabad
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Peshawar
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Quetta
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Sialkot
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Attock
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Gujranwala
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Jehlum
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Multan
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Gujrat
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Nawabshah
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Chakwal
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Hyderabad
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Nowshehra
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Sargodha
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Faisalabad
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Mirpur
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
