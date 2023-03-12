Search

Shehnaaz Gill effortlessly grooves to song ‘Bili Billi’

Web Desk 11:48 AM | 12 Mar, 2023
Source: Shehnaaz Gill (Instagram)

Shehnaaz Gill's charismatic and lively persona has earned her widespread popularity within the Indian entertainment industry, making her one of the most sought-after actresses. In addition to her thriving career, Gill has garnered a dedicated following among fans who crave more of her enchanting allure and captivating beauty.

Her unwavering commitment to entertaining her audience has earned her a special place in the hearts of her admirers, who can't seem to get enough of the mesmerizing Honsla Rakh diva. The 30-year-old actress keeps the internet obsessed with her sizzling pictures and videos, thus wrapping her 14 million followers on Instagram around her fingers.

She added a touch of quirk to the promotion of the movie's second song, Billi Billi. Following Salman Khan's announcement of the song on Monday, Shehnaaz left her fans delighted with a Friday post that featured her sporting a cat face mask.

As she gears up for her Bollywood debut in the Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the actor-singer was also seen wearing a leather co-ord set with a zipped-up leather top and matching pants paired with black sunnies. 

In the video, she can be seen swaying to the rhythm of the popular song "Billi Billi" with effortless grace and agility, executing cat-like dance moves that left fans spellbound. Her infectious energy and lively persona were on full display, captivating audiences and eliciting an outpouring of admiration and adoration. She captioned the video "Current mood ❤️."

Her fans couldn't get enough of her vivacious performance, with many applauding her exceptional talent and infectious charisma.

On the work front, Gill is set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. 

Shehnaaz Gill's bold photoshoot steals the spotlight

