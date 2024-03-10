Anwar Maqsood terms reports about his abduction, torture 'fake news'

Anwar Maqsood, Pakistan's legendary scriptwriter, host, satirist and humourist, on Sunday rejected the reports that he was abducted, tortured and threatened by unknown men a few days ago.
Reports have been circulating on social media in recent days, claiming that Maqsood was abducted a couple of days ago. He was threatened, tortured, and slapped to stop him from speaking against the incumbent government and its “facilitators”.
Reacting to the reports, Maqsood wsaid: “The news circulating on social media about me is baseless.”
Terming it “fake news”, Maqsood asked his fans to turn a deaf ear to the “baseless” claims.
“I neither have any account on social media nor do I watch social media,” he added.
Maqsood also said that people were telling him about the reports via telephone calls.
“I not only deny all such news but also condemn those who spread such news without verification,” the noted scriptwriter added.
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar during trading in the open market on Sunday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.05 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|208.05
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.1
|74.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.01
|41.41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.73
|36.08
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.09
|918.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.24
|59.84
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.71
|733.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.31
|27.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.19
|320.69
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.86
|8.01
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.