Anwar Maqsood terms reports about his abduction, torture 'fake news'

Anwar Maqsood, Pakistan's legendary scriptwriter, host, satirist and humourist, on Sunday rejected the reports that he was abducted, tortured and threatened by unknown men a few days ago.

Reports have been circulating on social media in recent days, claiming that Maqsood was abducted a couple of days ago. He was threatened, tortured, and slapped to stop him from speaking against the incumbent government and its “facilitators”.

Reacting to the reports, Maqsood wsaid: “The news circulating on social media about me is baseless.”

Terming it “fake news”, Maqsood asked his fans to turn a deaf ear to the “baseless” claims.

“I neither have any account on social media nor do I watch social media,” he added.

Maqsood also said that people were telling him about the reports via telephone calls.

“I not only deny all such news but also condemn those who spread such news without verification,” the noted scriptwriter added.