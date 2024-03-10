Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
PakistanTop News

Pakistan's former president Arif Alvi says ready to face high treason case

Web Desk
11:35 PM | 10 Mar, 2024
Arif Alvi
Source: TV screengrab

KARACHI – Former president Dr Arif Alvi said on Sunday that he was ready to face legal proceedings against him under Article 6 of the Constitution.

Alvi's announcement came hours after he left the presidency on completion of his presidential tenure. 

Demands of a high treason case against Alvi under Article 6 for alleged violation of the Constitution have been made on multiple instances — such as the dissolution of the National Assembly on advice of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan, who then served as the prime minister; and a recent case of not summoning the first session of the upper house of parliament after the general election 2024.

The ex-president, who handed over the charge to newly sworn-in President Asif Ali Zardari, vacated the presidential palace and flew back to Karachi Sunday evening, where he addressed a press conference at his residence. 

“Conduct a case under Article 6 against me if they want. Those levelling allegations of unconstitutional actions [against Alvi] can go to the courts,” the former president said while speaking to journalists.

He said that the majority of the court decisions didn’t mention Article 6.

“I stood fast on accountability and democratic values,” he said, adding that he also held on to the principles of his party, PTI, which was opposing corruption culture in the country.

“I adhered to the Constitution and did what was appropriate,” he insisted.

Alvi went on to say that he was adamant about getting the decision on reserved seats of the assembly done before calling the NA session.

Referring to the dissolution of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, the second legislative under the PTI government to be disbanded last year, Alvi said that he had advised against leaving the KP assembly.

The ex-president said that his role as the president has been to make efforts to eliminate differences.

Speaking about the PTI founder, Alvi said that he and Khan were of the view that the reference against now Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa shouldn’t have been filed.

He heaped praise on the former prime minister, saying that Khan was and will always be his leader who was removed from power via a parliamentary vote in April 2022. “I have never seen such an honest man. No one has such a quality to unite the nation. There is no leader like PTI founder.”

The former president told the journalists that he has asked his lawyers to file a plea seeking permission for him to meet Khan, who remains incarcerated in Rawalpindi's Adiala jail.

He then called for the investigations into May 9 incidents of violence and urged politicians and the establishment to play a role in uniting the country. He also called for recognising the PTI and the mandate that has been given to it in the last month held general election. 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:35 PM | 10 Mar, 2024

Pakistan's former president Arif Alvi says ready to face high treason ...

08:26 PM | 10 Mar, 2024

Ramadan moon sighted in Saudi Arabia

07:50 PM | 10 Mar, 2024

Mohsin Naqvi to run for Senate seat from Punjab

07:12 PM | 10 Mar, 2024

Shehbaz Sharif's cabinet: Here's who will serve in key ministries

06:42 PM | 10 Mar, 2024

Suzuki Cultus New Price in Pakistan March 2024

06:16 PM | 10 Mar, 2024

Pakistani woman gives birth to baby with four hands and four legs

Most viewed

03:36 PM | 8 Mar, 2024

Ramadan 2024: Expected office timings in Punjab from March 12

12:02 PM | 9 Mar, 2024

Banks timing 2024 in Pakistan for Ramadan 2024

09:05 AM | 9 Mar, 2024

Federal Govt Ramzan Office Timings 2024

08:42 PM | 8 Mar, 2024

Punjab Safe Cities Authority Jobs 2024; salary package, age limit, ...

10:18 AM | 9 Mar, 2024

Bank holiday in Pakistan on the first day of Ramzan 2024

09:03 PM | 8 Mar, 2024

Ramadan 2024: Sui gas schedule for Sehr, Iftar in Lahore, other cities

Advertisement

Latest

11:35 PM | 10 Mar, 2024

Pakistan's former president Arif Alvi says ready to face high treason case

Gold & Silver

03:02 PM | 9 Mar, 2024

Gold maintains bullish momentum in Pakistan; check latest per tola rate

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 10 March 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar during trading in the open market on Sunday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.05 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.1.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 10 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279 208.05
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.1 74.85
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.09 751.09
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.84 39.24
Danish Krone DKK 41.01 41.41
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.73 36.08
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.09 918.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.24 59.84
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.65 172.65
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.44 26.74
Omani Riyal OMR 725.71 733.71
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.31 27.61
Swiss Franc CHF 318.19 320.69
Thai Bhat THB 7.86 8.01

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: