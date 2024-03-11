PM Shehbaz's cabinet expected to take oath today

ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to take oath today (Monday) amid political and economic challenges.
Newly-elected President Asi Ali Zardari will administer the oath to the federal cabinet members at a ceremony, which will be held at the President House at 3 pm.
The premier has decided to start working with the limited cabinet in the first phase and it will be expanded in the second phase.
Federal and State Ministers
Khawaja Asif
Ahsan Iqbal
Rana Tanveer Hussain
Azam Nazir Tarar
Attaullah Tarar
Chaudhry Salik Hussain
Abul Aleem Khan
Jam Kamal Khan
Amir Muqam
Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari
Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui
Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh
Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada
Ahad Cheema
Muhammad Aurangzeb
Ishaq Dar
Mohsin Naqvi
Shaza Fatima
HBL CEO Aurangzeb Khan is expected to oversee the Ministry of Finance while the interior ministry would be given to Mohsin Naqvi.
Reports said former finance minister Ishaq Dar would be given the Ministry of Foreign Affairs while Tariq Fatemi would also be named as a special assistant to the prime minister on foreign affairs.
Khawaja Asif will be given the Defence Ministry, Attaullah Tarar, information ministry and PML-N Senator Azam Tarar will be oversee the Ministry of Law.
Shaza Fatima will be named as minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication while the portfolio of the Petroleum Ministry would be given to Musadik Malik.
Former bureaucrat Ahad Cheema, former Balochistan chief minister Jam Kamal and PML-Quaid's Chaudhry Salik Hussain would also be inducted into the cabinet.
Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) would also be given share in the cabinet.
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar during trading in the open market on Monday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.05 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|208.05
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.1
|74.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.01
|41.41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.73
|36.08
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.09
|918.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.24
|59.84
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.71
|733.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.31
|27.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.19
|320.69
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.86
|8.01
