Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting Updates in Pakistan

03:46 PM | 11 Mar, 2024
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is expected to observe Ramadan 2024 from Tuesday and the country's apex moon sighting body Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is meeting today to sight the crescent.

Ramadan, the holiest month for Muslims, is a time of spiritual reflection, as family used to sit together, and charitable acts. Faithful abstain from eating and drinking from sunrise to sunset. The expected sighting of moon on Monday night indicates that Tuesday marks the beginning of the fast in Pakistan.

Members of Ruet body will watch the skies tonight in preparation for the sighting of the Ramadan crescent. 

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Peshawar today (Monday) evening to see the Ramadan moon.

Chairman Maulana Khabir Azad will spearhead the body country to sight the crescent in Peshawar while meetings of other zonal and district Committees will be held simultaneously at their respective places on Shaban 29 after Asr prayers, for the Ramadan moon sighting of Hijri year 1445.

Earlier, PMD predicted that Ramadan cresent was expected to be born at 2 pm on Sunday and it could be sighted on Monday eve.

During Ramadan, Muslims increased charity and public food drives with the people establishing roadside stalls for people returning to their homes in the evening. The holy month also witnesses increased business activities due to religious festivities as well as shopping trends in the run-up to Eid ul Fitr.

More to follow... 

