Watch – Mahira Khan disguises herself as 'Billo Baji' to visit Bahawalpur market

Pakistan's most beautiful and talented actress Mahira Khan is in the southern Punjab city of Bahawalpur these days. She is one of the most famous and well-known faces of the entertainment industry, not only in Pakistan but also in India due to her work across the border.
You can easily spot and recognise Mahira within seconds if you see the superstar anywhere due to her widespread popularity. So, what if she wants to visit somewhere keeping a low profile because even a celebrity may have to go to local public places?
The Humsafar star was recently in Bahawalpur for work and she happened to be visiting a marketplace for some shopping. But her trip was an interesting affair as she took an auto-rickshaw ride to the market and that too clad in a burqa and niqab so she didn't attract the public.
Makeup artist Babar Zaheer, who accompanied Mahira on the trip along with other crew members, posted the videos of the experience.
The Super Star actor was seen riding a rickshaw and visiting different stalls at the market. Though she tried her best to hide her identity by covering half of her face with the niqab, Mahira was still recognisable due to her unique eyes and overall aura.
The visit took place a few days ago as Mahira also posted one of her pictures wearing a burqa in an Instagram post. However, the picture couldn’t get much attention due to the absence of context.
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar during trading in the open market on Sunday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.05 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|208.05
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.1
|74.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.01
|41.41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.73
|36.08
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.09
|918.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.24
|59.84
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.71
|733.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.31
|27.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.19
|320.69
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.86
|8.01
