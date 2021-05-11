LIVE: PM Imran responding to public queries in telephonic session

11:50 AM | 11 May, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan is directly engaging with the public via live calls sessions.

The programme Aapka Wazir- e-Azam Aap Kai Sath is broadcasting live on national television.

Pakistanis can call and speak directly to the Prime Minister dialing 051-9224900. The live session will also be aired through radio and other social media platforms.

Khan has been regularly engaging with the general people who pose different queries about national, global, and other problems.

Earlier, PM took calls from people during a telethon on April 23, 2020, to raise funds for the people affected by the coronavirus lockdown. Since then, the premier has answered public queries on February 1, 2021, and April 4, 2021.

