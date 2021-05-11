LIVE: PM Imran responding to public queries in telephonic session

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan is directly engaging with the public via live calls sessions.

#Live Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI responding to public queries via live phone calls https://t.co/6riQsb1uwZ — Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) May 11, 2021

The programme Aapka Wazir- e-Azam Aap Kai Sath is broadcasting live on national television.

#آپکا_وزیراعظم_آپکے_ساتھ کے ایک اور سیشن میں وزیر اعظم عمران خان آج ایک مرتبہ پھر بذریعہ ٹیلی فون عوام کے سوالات کے جوابات دیں گے۔



وزیراعظم سے آپ کی گفتگو ٹیلی فون، ریڈیو اور ڈیجیٹل میڈیا پر براہِ راست نشر کی جائے گی۔



رابطہ نمبر :

051-9224900 pic.twitter.com/FCKb46GoBX — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) May 10, 2021

Pakistanis can call and speak directly to the Prime Minister dialing 051-9224900. The live session will also be aired through radio and other social media platforms.

Khan has been regularly engaging with the general people who pose different queries about national, global, and other problems.

Got any queries? Ask PM Imran directly via ... 12:28 PM | 10 May, 2021 ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan in another session will take phone calls from the public on May 11. Taking ...

Earlier, PM took calls from people during a telethon on April 23, 2020, to raise funds for the people affected by the coronavirus lockdown. Since then, the premier has answered public queries on February 1, 2021, and April 4, 2021.