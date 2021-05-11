PM Imran to take live telephone calls from public today
11:50 AM | 11 May, 2021
PM Imran to take live telephone calls from public today
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will directly engage with the public today via live calls session.

The programme Aapka Wazir- e-Azam Aap Kai Sath will be telecast live on state owed television at 1:30 pm today.

Pakistanis can call and speak directly to the Prime Minister dialing 051-9224900. The live session will also be aired through radio and other social media platforms.

Khan has been regularly engaging with the general people who pose different queries about national, global, and other problems.

Earlier, PM took calls from people during a telethon on April 23, 2020, to raise funds for the people affected by the coronavirus lockdown. Since then, the premier has answered public queries on February 1, 2021, and April 4, 2021.

