ECP reserves decision in PTI dissident MNAs disqualification case

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday reserved its verdict on a petition filed by the PTI seeking disqualification of its 20 MNAs.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) reserved its decision which is expected to be announced today after 3pm.

The ECP rejected the request to accept any more records from PTI.

PTI’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhry requested the court to provide a copy of the reserved verdict, saying that he will appeal against it.

He maintained that the dissidents had opposed PTI’s request to provide more records.

He said that he believes that he is no more needed and that his case has become biased.

While presenting his arguments, Noor Alam Khan’s lawyer Gohar Khan maintained that Noor had stated in response to PTI’s show-cause notice that he has neither left PTI or its parliamentary party.

He said that the party responded to the reply with directives not to vote on the no-confidence motion against then prime minister Imran Khan.