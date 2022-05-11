PM Shehbaz meets brother Nawaz for first time after assuming premiership
Web Desk
05:44 PM | 11 May, 2022
PM Shehbaz meets brother Nawaz for first time after assuming premiership
Source: @MaryamNSharif (Twitter)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday met his elder brother and PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif in London.

PML-N Vice President and Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz shared heartwarming pictures of the meetup. The premier can be seen hugging his elder brother Nawaz Sharif in one of the snaps.

Earlier in the day, PM Sharif along with his delegation, touched down at Gatwick Airport’s south terminal as his flight took off from Islamabad around 12:00 am last night.

PML-N leaders including Ahsan Iqbal, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Saad Rafique, Khurram Dastagir, and others will also accompany PM on the visit.

PM Shehbaz to leave for London today as Nawaz ... 04:15 PM | 10 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will depart for London today as PML-N supremo and former premier Nawaz ...

Nawaz Sharif summoned the meeting to consult some important issues he has reservations. Last month, the PML-N supremo had met PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari — a key ally in the ruling coalition — in London to discuss ways forward after a “constitutional victory for democracy, the rule of law and supremacy of parliament”.

More From This Category
Zardari opposes calls for early elections, says ...
05:13 PM | 11 May, 2022
Bill Gates in self-isolation after contracting ...
06:15 PM | 11 May, 2022
PTI to move Supreme Judicial Council against ...
04:24 PM | 11 May, 2022
‘Azaan se Azaadi’: Pakistan condemns ...
03:24 PM | 11 May, 2022
PTM leader Ali Wazir granted bail in hate speech ...
02:54 PM | 11 May, 2022
General elections can be held before new army ...
02:38 PM | 11 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Amna Ilyas' new bold workout video goes viral
04:38 PM | 11 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr