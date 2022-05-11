PM Shehbaz meets brother Nawaz for first time after assuming premiership

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday met his elder brother and PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif in London.

PML-N Vice President and Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz shared heartwarming pictures of the meetup. The premier can be seen hugging his elder brother Nawaz Sharif in one of the snaps.

وہ کتنے خوش قسمت ہوتے ہیں جنھیں یہ عقیدتیں اور محبتیں نصیب ہوتی ہیں ♥️ pic.twitter.com/ihfwse60Pn — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) May 11, 2022

Earlier in the day, PM Sharif along with his delegation, touched down at Gatwick Airport’s south terminal as his flight took off from Islamabad around 12:00 am last night.

PML-N leaders including Ahsan Iqbal, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Saad Rafique, Khurram Dastagir, and others will also accompany PM on the visit.

Nawaz Sharif summoned the meeting to consult some important issues he has reservations. Last month, the PML-N supremo had met PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari — a key ally in the ruling coalition — in London to discuss ways forward after a “constitutional victory for democracy, the rule of law and supremacy of parliament”.