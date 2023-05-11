PM Shehbaz Sharif calls National Security Committee meeting tomorrow

ISLAMABAD – A session of the National Security Committee has been called for tomorrow (Friday) which will be presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The chiefs of the three military forces and the relevant ministers will attend the meeting.

The meeting will receive a briefing on the violent occurrences that have occurred nationwide and the harm they have caused.

It is anticipated that key national security decisions would be made at the the meeting.

The meeting follows the violent protests across the country against the dramatic arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday from the premises of the Islamabad High Court in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.