SC fixes PTI plea against Imran Khan’s arrest for hearing

ISLAMBAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court is set to hear a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf against a verdict of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) declaring the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case “legal”.

A three-member bench headed Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar Justice Athar Minallah will take up the plea at 2pm today.

The petition was filed by the PTI leaders on Wednesday, calling the arrest of their party chairman illegal. It pleaded the apex court to order the immediate release of Imran Khan.

Former prime minister Imran Khan was detained on the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) by NAB officials with the help of paramilitary forces on Tuesday, prompting IHC CJ Aamer Farooq to take notice of it.

After hearing arguments from the government officials, including Islamabad IGP, the high court termed the arrest of the PTI chief in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case as "legal".

In his verdict late on Tuesday, He also ordered to issue notice of contempt of court to interior secretary and Islamabad IGP.

The judge ordered the IHC registrar to get a first information report (FIR) registered over the circumstances of the arrest, which included manhandling the lawyers as well as damage to the court building.

The registrar has also been directed to conduct an inquiry and submit a report by May 16.