Shooting at Mercedes-Benz plant in Germany claims two lives

BERLIN – Shooting at a Mercedes-Benz factory in southwest Germany on Friday claimed lives of two persons.

According to media reports, a 53-year-old man opened fire inside the production hall at the Sindelfingen plant, killing two 44-year-old workers.

One victim passed away on the spot while the other passed away later at a hospital. No one else was wounded.

The security staff detained the suspect and handed him over to the police.

"We are deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic news from Sindelfingen this morning. Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and all colleagues on site," Mercedes-Benz said in a statement.