USD to PKR: Dollar hits fresh high at Rs 291.93 as rupee free-fall continues amid political turmoil

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee hits a new record low on Thursday amid ongoing political turmoil and the government’s inability to salvage the crucial International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

Amid the deteriorating political situation, the local currency plunged to a record low of 291.93 against the greenback during the early hours of trading. During the intra-day trading, the dollar climbs Rs1.71 or 0.6%.

The depreciation of the local currency continued as the Pakistani rupee finished at the previous record low of 290.22 against the US dollar on Wednesday.

The South Asian nation has been rocked by deadly clashes triggered by the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan that further dented the money market sentiment.

On an international level, the high-flying dollar faced blows for the second day.

More to follow...