Iran releases 28 Pakistani prisoners

The Islamic Republic of Iran on Friday released 28 Pakistani prisoners as part a gesture of goodwill, as announced during the historic visit of the Iranian President to Pakistan—the first visit by a head of state since the new government took office.
The decision to release these prisoners was made during discussions held between the Iranian President and Pakistani officials.
According to the Iranian Embassy in Islamabad, the sentences of all these prisoners have been suspended, and they have been repatriated to Pakistan.
Iranian President Dr. Ebrahim Raisi concluded his three-day visit to Pakistan last week, during which he engaged in meetings with the country's leadership and paid respects at the mausoleums of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal.
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Governor Kamran Khan Tessori bade farewell to President Raisi at Karachi airport.
Moreover, the Iranian President held discussions with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir, President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
During the visit, both countries expressed their intent to boost bilateral trade to $10 billion, emphasizing the significance of historical and religious ties. President Raisi highlighted the mutual desire for peace and prosperity in the region, stressing that enhanced economic collaboration would benefit both nations.
President Raisi expressed a "sense of familiarity" during his visit to Pakistan, particularly evident during his visit to the mausoleum of poet and philosopher Allama Iqbal, where he received a guard of honor and a briefing.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 10, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 295.5 for buying and 298.2 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|295.5
|298.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.67
|913.67
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.93
|168.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.69
|25.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.52
|730.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.4
|308.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.