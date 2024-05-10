Search

Iran releases 28 Pakistani prisoners

Web Desk
11:59 PM | 10 May, 2024
Source: File photo

The Islamic Republic of Iran on Friday released 28 Pakistani prisoners as part a gesture of goodwill, as announced during the historic visit of the Iranian President to Pakistan—the first visit by a head of state since the new government took office. 

The decision to release these prisoners was made during discussions held between the Iranian President and Pakistani officials.

According to the Iranian Embassy in Islamabad, the sentences of all these prisoners have been suspended, and they have been repatriated to Pakistan.

Iranian President Dr. Ebrahim Raisi concluded his three-day visit to Pakistan last week, during which he engaged in meetings with the country's leadership and paid respects at the mausoleums of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Governor Kamran Khan Tessori bade farewell to President Raisi at Karachi airport.

Moreover, the Iranian President held discussions with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir, President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

During the visit, both countries expressed their intent to boost bilateral trade to $10 billion, emphasizing the significance of historical and religious ties. President Raisi highlighted the mutual desire for peace and prosperity in the region, stressing that enhanced economic collaboration would benefit both nations.

President Raisi expressed a "sense of familiarity" during his visit to Pakistan, particularly evident during his visit to the mausoleum of poet and philosopher Allama Iqbal, where he received a guard of honor and a briefing.

