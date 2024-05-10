New rate of roti, naan announced in Karachi

In a recent development, Karachi’s Commissioner, Hassan Naqvi, has taken a decisive stance against price manipulation in the city’s bread market.

Naqvi has officially established price guidelines for roti and naan, two essential food items in the area.

Under the new regulations, a 120-gram naan will be priced at Rs 17, while a 100-gram chapati (roti) will cost Rs 12. This initiative aims to ensure equitable pricing and shield consumers from unjustified price hikes.

Additionally, tandoor owners have been directed to prominently display these prices for public awareness. This transparency is anticipated to deter any attempts at price exploitation.

Commissioner Naqvi has issued a strong warning, affirming that stringent measures will be enforced against any violators of these pricing directives.

This decisive action underscores the administration’s dedication to upholding market integrity and safeguarding consumer interests in Karachi.



