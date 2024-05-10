New rate of roti, naan announced in Karachi

In a recent development, Karachi’s Commissioner, Hassan Naqvi, has taken a decisive stance against price manipulation in the city’s bread market.
Naqvi has officially established price guidelines for roti and naan, two essential food items in the area.
Under the new regulations, a 120-gram naan will be priced at Rs 17, while a 100-gram chapati (roti) will cost Rs 12. This initiative aims to ensure equitable pricing and shield consumers from unjustified price hikes.
Additionally, tandoor owners have been directed to prominently display these prices for public awareness. This transparency is anticipated to deter any attempts at price exploitation.
Commissioner Naqvi has issued a strong warning, affirming that stringent measures will be enforced against any violators of these pricing directives.
This decisive action underscores the administration’s dedication to upholding market integrity and safeguarding consumer interests in Karachi.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 10, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 295.5 for buying and 298.2 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|295.5
|298.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.67
|913.67
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.93
|168.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.69
|25.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.52
|730.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.4
|308.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.