New rate of roti, naan announced in Karachi

Web Desk
11:44 PM | 10 May, 2024
New rate of roti, naan announced in Karachi
In a recent development, Karachi’s Commissioner, Hassan Naqvi, has taken a decisive stance against price manipulation in the city’s bread market.

Naqvi has officially established price guidelines for roti and naan, two essential food items in the area.

Under the new regulations, a 120-gram naan will be priced at Rs 17, while a 100-gram chapati (roti) will cost Rs 12. This initiative aims to ensure equitable pricing and shield consumers from unjustified price hikes.

Additionally, tandoor owners have been directed to prominently display these prices for public awareness. This transparency is anticipated to deter any attempts at price exploitation.

Commissioner Naqvi has issued a strong warning, affirming that stringent measures will be enforced against any violators of these pricing directives.

This decisive action underscores the administration’s dedication to upholding market integrity and safeguarding consumer interests in Karachi.
 
 

Gold & Silver

03:24 PM | 10 May, 2024

Gold prices see significant increase in Pakistan

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - PKR to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 10 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 10, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 295.5 for buying and 298.2 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.3.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 10 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.15 280.15
Euro EUR 295.5 298.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74
Australian Dollar AUD 180.5 182.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.61 747.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.16 40.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.67 913.67
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.71 59.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.93 168.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.69 25.99
Omani Riyal OMR 722.52 730.52
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.79 26.09
Swiss Franc CHF 306.4 308.9
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

