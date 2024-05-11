Search

Pakistan seals another jet deal; to sell 12 Super Mushshak aircraft to Zimbabwe: Report

12:25 AM | 11 May, 2024
PAC MFI-17 Mushshak
Source: File photo

Pakistan has secured a military contract to supply Zimbabwe with 12 MFI-17 Super Mushshak trainer aircraft, marking another success in Pakistan's export endeavors following the Pak-China JF-17 aircraft deal, according to a report in The EruAsian Times. 

The agreement stems from a multi-million-dollar initiative initiated when Harare participated in a security and defense exhibition hosted by Islamabad in 2022.

During the International Defence and Exhibition Seminar (IDEAS) in Karachi on November 25, 2022, a delegation led by Air Vice Marshal Biltim Chingono, comprising high-ranking military officers, convened to negotiate the acquisition of modern aircraft and armaments. This event saw the signing of more than 30 contracts.

The MFI-17 Super Mushshak, a lightweight and durable aircraft with a capacity for two or three occupants, features a single-engine design with fixed tricycle landing gear. It meets US FAR 23 certifications in the Normal and Utility categories and is capable of operating from short, unprepared strips.

Equipped with a 260 HP piston engine, advanced glass cockpit suite options, environmental control systems, and dual control Elevator and Rudder trim systems, the Super Mushshak is tailored for high-quality training and utility applications.

Zimbabwe's procurement of these aircraft aligns with its efforts to modernize its aging fleet, joining other African nations like Nigeria in acquiring the Super Mushshak training aircraft from Islamabad.

The decision to seek military equipment from Eastern Europe and Asian nations, including Pakistan, reflects Zimbabwe's response to Western-imposed sanctions.

Currently, the Air Force of Zimbabwe operates a modest fleet consisting of Chengdu F-7NII and FT-7N fighter aircraft and Hongdu K-8E jet trainers procured from China in the late 1980s and mid-2000s, respectively. The new acquisition from Pakistan aims to bolster Zimbabwe's military capabilities and training programs.

However, the fleet has faced challenges, experiencing several aircraft crashes. In 2020, a Zimbabwe Air Force SIAI-Marchetti SF260 trainer aircraft crashed in Somabhula, resulting in the loss of both pilots. Three years later, another trainer crashed near Gweru, claiming the lives of two pilots.

In seeking to address these challenges, Zimbabwe has sought assistance from Nigeria, requesting support in research and development, unmanned aerial vehicle technology, and the operation and maintenance of existing aircraft models such as the F-7 AirGuard and Mi-35.

