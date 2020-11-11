Maryam, Bilawal meet in GB today ahead of polls
Share
GILGIT – PPP’s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz are likely to meet today ahead of the election in Gilgit-Baltistan region.
As per the Geo News, Maryam and Bilawal are stationed at the same hotel and the daughter of former PM invites the PPP chairman on tea.
PPP and PML-N hold many rallies in the campaign trail ahead of the Sunday elections for the GB Legislative Assembly.
The party heads will be accompanied by the party leaders. Senator Sherry Rehman and Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar will be in a meeting, while PML-N's Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, and Pervez Rashid will also be in attendance.
The opposition leaders are expected to discuss the overall situation in the country, the future strategy of the PDM, as well as Gilgit-Baltistan elections.
- LG rollable smartphone – everything we know so far04:21 PM | 11 Nov, 2020
-
- Reema Khan pays tribute to classic Pakistani film heroes with an epic ...03:26 PM | 11 Nov, 2020
-
- Bahrain's PM Khalifa bin Salman passes away at 8403:02 PM | 11 Nov, 2020
-
- Ahmed Ali Butt's wedding anniversary wish for wife will melt your ...02:40 PM | 11 Nov, 2020
- 'Scooby-Doo' co-creator Ken Spears passes away at 8202:25 PM | 11 Nov, 2020
- World leaders who haven't congratulated US President-elect Biden yet04:36 AM | 10 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Top 6 Pakistani dramas that are on everyone’s watch list12:21 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020