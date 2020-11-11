Maryam, Bilawal meet in GB today ahead of polls
03:35 PM | 11 Nov, 2020
Maryam, Bilawal meet in GB today ahead of polls
GILGIT – PPP’s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz are likely to meet today ahead of the election in Gilgit-Baltistan region.

As per the Geo News, Maryam and Bilawal are stationed at the same hotel and the daughter of former PM invites the PPP chairman on tea.

PPP and PML-N hold many rallies in the campaign trail ahead of the Sunday elections for the GB Legislative Assembly.

The party heads will be accompanied by the party leaders. Senator Sherry Rehman and Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar will be in a meeting, while PML-N's Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, and Pervez Rashid will also be in attendance.

The opposition leaders are expected to discuss the overall situation in the country, the future strategy of the PDM, as well as Gilgit-Baltistan elections.

