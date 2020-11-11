The BIGGEST SALE of the year is now live on #GyaraGyara2020

The moment you all have been waiting for is finally here. Haier Pakistan, in collaboration with Daraz is offering the biggest sale of the year on your favorite products from the 11th November till 17th November on our Daraz flagship store and in-store as well. This is a limited time offering and we urge you to not miss this opportunity!

Hurry on over to our store now:

Haier Pakistan is the leading appliances brand of Pakistan offering its customers the best products out there in the market. We take pride in the quality of our products, as well as our service and after service so you can purchase your favorite Haier product with the peace of mind that we have you covered. We are offering huge discounts across our product range so be sure to avail this chance before it is too late.

Live Smart & Buy Smart with Haier today!

Don’t forget to follow us on our social media platforms for more upcoming discounts and promotions!

