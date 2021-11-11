50pc of Pakistan’s population received at least one dose of COVID vaccine

LAHORE – Half of Pakistan’s population has now received at least one dose of a COVID jab, NCOC Chief Asad Umar said Wednesday, marking a milestone as the country aimed to inoculate 70 million people by end of this year.

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar announced the development on social media. “Reached important milestone of 50 percent of country’s eligible population receiving at least 1 dose. KP became 2nd province to vaccinate half eligible population with at least 1 dose.

Reached important milestone of 50% of country's eligible population receiving at least 1 dose. KP became 2nd province to vaccinate half it's eligible population with at least 1 dose. Yesterday was highest vaccination day in Pakistan with 1.7 million doses. #WelldonePakistan — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) November 10, 2021

Besides, Pakistan made another record by administering around 1.7 million doses in a single day.

Asad Umar also announced said more than half of the students between the ages of 12 and 18 years had been inoculated against the deadly virus.

Earlier, Pakistan’s top monitoring authority on Covid expressed satisfaction over the vaccination pace in the country and hailed citizens for following SOPs that helped to curb the spread of the virus.

NCOC also asked all provinces to take steps for expediting the pace of vaccination and top officials chaired a session, which was attended by Special Assistant to the PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan.