Why did Feroze Khan postpone his UAE trip to meet son Sultan?
Web Desk
04:20 PM | 12 Nov, 2021
Why did Feroze Khan postpone his UAE trip to meet son Sultan?
Share

Pakistani heartthrob Feroze Khan's stardom is unmatched when it comes to dramas and in a short span of time, he has carved a niche for himself as a chocolate hero.

Proving that he is a star performer at heart, the Khaani actor juggles his professional and personal life with utmost grace.

This time around, Feroze gave a rare insight into his relationship with adorable son Sultan. Feroze and Alizey's little bundle of joy Sultan was quite upset since Khan was quite busy ]for PISA awards that were held in Dubai.

“I couldn’t go to home as I participated in car rally, which I do, every year, I could not get time to go to home & meet my son Sultan and went to Turkey for IPPA .”

Reminiscing about his son’s outburst, the Ishqiya star added, “ Then I saw this video of my son Sultan in which he didn’t recognize me in anger, after seeing that I had to cut my trip to UAE and went to Pakistan for a day. “

“I hugged Sultan, spent time with him and then went back to Dubai for PISA”, the 31-year-old concluded.

On the work front, Feroze Khan has been flying high after his spectacular performance as Farhad in the blockbuster drama serial Khuda Aur Mohabbat - Season 3.

Iqra Aziz and Feroze Khan remind fans to watch ... 06:41 PM | 5 Nov, 2021

Iqra Aziz and Feroze Khan iconic drama serial Khuda Aur Mohabbat is all set to conclude today as Geo TV's ...

More From This Category
Fawad Khan's return to Twitter sparks frenzy ...
02:10 PM | 12 Nov, 2021
Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao all set to tie the ...
02:50 PM | 12 Nov, 2021
Mehwish Hayat spotted partying with friends in ...
01:46 PM | 12 Nov, 2021
TikTok star Jannat Mirza’s new video goes viral
04:22 PM | 11 Nov, 2021
Alizeh Shah's new photos leave fans awestruck
04:00 PM | 11 Nov, 2021
Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's hilarious video ...
03:17 PM | 11 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Fawad Khan's return to Twitter sparks frenzy among fans
02:10 PM | 12 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr