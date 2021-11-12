Why did Feroze Khan postpone his UAE trip to meet son Sultan?
Share
Pakistani heartthrob Feroze Khan's stardom is unmatched when it comes to dramas and in a short span of time, he has carved a niche for himself as a chocolate hero.
Proving that he is a star performer at heart, the Khaani actor juggles his professional and personal life with utmost grace.
This time around, Feroze gave a rare insight into his relationship with adorable son Sultan. Feroze and Alizey's little bundle of joy Sultan was quite upset since Khan was quite busy ]for PISA awards that were held in Dubai.
“I couldn’t go to home as I participated in car rally, which I do, every year, I could not get time to go to home & meet my son Sultan and went to Turkey for IPPA .”
Reminiscing about his son’s outburst, the Ishqiya star added, “ Then I saw this video of my son Sultan in which he didn’t recognize me in anger, after seeing that I had to cut my trip to UAE and went to Pakistan for a day. “
“I hugged Sultan, spent time with him and then went back to Dubai for PISA”, the 31-year-old concluded.
On the work front, Feroze Khan has been flying high after his spectacular performance as Farhad in the blockbuster drama serial Khuda Aur Mohabbat - Season 3.
Iqra Aziz and Feroze Khan remind fans to watch ... 06:41 PM | 5 Nov, 2021
Iqra Aziz and Feroze Khan iconic drama serial Khuda Aur Mohabbat is all set to conclude today as Geo TV's ...
-
- US dollar hits all-time high of Rs178 in open market03:54 PM | 12 Nov, 2021
- Pakistan Naval Chief meets Kuwait military top brass (VIDEO)03:31 PM | 12 Nov, 2021
- Record-breaking air pollution chokes Lahore as AQI crosses 70003:10 PM | 12 Nov, 2021
-
-
- Mehwish Hayat spotted partying with friends in Dubai01:46 PM | 12 Nov, 2021
-
- New Balochistan cabinet takes oath at Governor House05:28 PM | 7 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021