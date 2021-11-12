Why did Feroze Khan postpone his UAE trip to meet son Sultan?

Pakistani heartthrob Feroze Khan's stardom is unmatched when it comes to dramas and in a short span of time, he has carved a niche for himself as a chocolate hero.

Proving that he is a star performer at heart, the Khaani actor juggles his professional and personal life with utmost grace.

This time around, Feroze gave a rare insight into his relationship with adorable son Sultan. Feroze and Alizey's little bundle of joy Sultan was quite upset since Khan was quite busy ]for PISA awards that were held in Dubai.

“I couldn’t go to home as I participated in car rally, which I do, every year, I could not get time to go to home & meet my son Sultan and went to Turkey for IPPA .”

Reminiscing about his son’s outburst, the Ishqiya star added, “ Then I saw this video of my son Sultan in which he didn’t recognize me in anger, after seeing that I had to cut my trip to UAE and went to Pakistan for a day. “

“I hugged Sultan, spent time with him and then went back to Dubai for PISA”, the 31-year-old concluded.

On the work front, Feroze Khan has been flying high after his spectacular performance as Farhad in the blockbuster drama serial Khuda Aur Mohabbat - Season 3.