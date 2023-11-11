  

#AUSvBAN: Australia opt to bowl first against Bangladesh in World Cup doubleheader today

10:29 AM | 11 Nov, 2023
#AUSvBAN: Australia opt to bowl first against Bangladesh in World Cup doubleheader today
Source: File Photo

PUNE – Australia on Saturday won the toss and decided to field first against Bangladesh in their last league clash of World Cup 2023.

Litton Kumer Das and Tanzid Hasan are leading the Asian side, batting first at Maharashtra Cricket Stadium.

In today’s game, Australia made two changes as power hitter Glenn Maxwell and star player Mitchell Starc took rest and Steve Smith, and Sean Abbott made their replacements.

Bangladesh witnessed a gloomy World Cup campaign, losing most of their matches apart from a victory against Sri Lanka. Today’s game is crucial for Bangal Tigers as they eye securing spot in the Champions Trophy.

Najmul Hossain Shanto is leading the Asian side in the absence of Shakib Al Hasan.

Australia vs Bangladesh World Cup squads

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

CWC23: Pakistan ready to hit a chance against England to reach semi finals

