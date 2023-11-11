CWC23: Pakistan ready to hit a chance against England to reach semi finals

Pakistan and England will square off at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. In the group stage, both sides will wrap off their World Cup careers.

The last games were won by both teams. They will now make a concerted effort to conclude their journey successfully.

Both teams are hoping to win the crucial game, but they have different goals in mind.

After competing in the group stage, England are already out of the race to semi finals and prepared to bid adieu. On the other hand, Men in Green are making every effort to win the game handily and go to the playoffs. They are making a lot of effort, but the path is quite difficult.

With four victories in their last eight games, Pakistan have a slim chance of reaching the semi-finals.

England will be hoping to guarantee a spot in the Champions Trophy, which is set for 2025.

Pakistan vs England World Cup Squads

PAKISTAN: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq/Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf

ENGLAND: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Brydon Carse, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.