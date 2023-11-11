CWC23: Pakistan ready to hit a chance against England to reach semi finals

Pakistan and England will square off at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. In the group stage, both sides will wrap off their World Cup careers.
The last games were won by both teams. They will now make a concerted effort to conclude their journey successfully.
Both teams are hoping to win the crucial game, but they have different goals in mind.
After competing in the group stage, England are already out of the race to semi finals and prepared to bid adieu. On the other hand, Men in Green are making every effort to win the game handily and go to the playoffs. They are making a lot of effort, but the path is quite difficult.
With four victories in their last eight games, Pakistan have a slim chance of reaching the semi-finals.
England will be hoping to guarantee a spot in the Champions Trophy, which is set for 2025.
PAKISTAN: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq/Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf
ENGLAND: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Brydon Carse, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar, British Pound, Saudi Riyal and other currencies in the open market.
Today on Saturday, the local currency registered a marginal decline against the US dollar in the open market as its persistent fall continued for the last two weeks. The current price stands around 286.9 for buying and 289.65 for selling.
Euro rate also moved up slightly to 307.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling. British pound GBP stands at 353.5 for buying, and 257 for selling.
The UAE Dirham was quoted at 80, and Saudi Riyal stands at 76.85 for buying and 77.7 for selling.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.9
|289.65
|Euro
|EUR
|307.5
|309.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.85
|77.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.95
|766.95
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.89
|41.29
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.49
|36.84
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.74
|1.82
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.09
|933.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.21
|61.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.25
|171.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.46
|25.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.17
|749.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.4
|79.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.09
|26.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.92
|319.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.03
|8.18
KARACHI – Gold prices saw an upward trend in the Pakistani market despite the price of bullion going down in international market.
On Saturday, the per tola price of 24-Karat gold was quoted at Rs213,000. The price of 10-gram gold stands at Rs182,610.
Single tola of 22 Karat Gold is available at Rs196,165, 21 karat rate per tola is Rs187,250 whereas the price of 18k gold rate stands at Rs160,500 for each tola.
Internationally, the price of the bullion saw a big drop, and the current price hovers at $1,937 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Karachi
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Islamabad
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Peshawar
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Quetta
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Sialkot
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Attock
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Gujranwala
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Jehlum
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Multan
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Gujrat
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Nawabshah
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Chakwal
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Hyderabad
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Nowshehra
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Sargodha
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Faisalabad
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
|Mirpur
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2.580
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.