Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh's granddaughter killed in Israeli bombing as Gaza death toll hits 11,078

Roaa Hammam Ismail Haniyeh, a medical student at the Islamic University of Gaza and the granddaughter of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, was reportedly killed in the Israeli bombing of Gaza on Friday.

According to the Arab media reports, Roaa was killed in an Israeli air strike on the Shaheen family in the Gaza Strip.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported the overall death toll from the Israeli bombing reaching 11,078, including 4,506 children, 3,027 women, and 678 elderly individuals, with 27,490 Palestinians sustaining various injuries since October 7.

According to the Hebrew Broadcasting Authority, the number of soldiers and settlers killed is reported at 1,538, including 355 soldiers, with around 5,000 others injured.