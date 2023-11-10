  

ICC suspends Sri Lanka over political interference in cricket board's affairs

10:25 PM | 10 Nov, 2023
ICC suspends Sri Lanka
Source: Sri Lanka Cricket

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday suspended Sri Lanka over their government's interference in the affairs of their cricket board.

The ICC governing body said that Sri Lanka Cricket was “in serious breach of its obligations as a member, in particular, the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and to ensure that there is no government interference.”

The suspension came a day after Sri Lanka’s parliament asked the board to resign over allegations made by sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe that it had syphoned off millions of dollars.

The conditions of the suspension will be decided by the ICC board later, it said in a brief statement.

It was not immediately clear if the indefinite suspension would affect Sri Lanka hosting the Under 19 World Cup in January.

There was no immediate comment from the board, but an official source said an emergency meeting of the executive committee was scheduled for Saturday.

“They will try to work out the way forward,” the source said asking not to be named.

“The main concern is the upcoming 50-over Under-19 World Cup. Loss of hosting rights will be disastrous.”

Sri Lanka was preparing to host the 16-nation Under-19 World Cup and the board had released large sums of money to refurbish four venues in the capital Colombo.

The crisis involving the cricket board — the richest sporting organisation in the bankrupt island country — came to a head after Sri Lanka’s humiliating World Cup defeat by India last week.

The Sri Lankan parliament unanimously asked Sri Lanka Cricket’s elected board members to resign on Thursday, accusing them of unprecedented corruption.

The board has not yet responded to the parliament’s non-binding resolution. Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa said Thursday’s move was a “historic resolution that sends a message to the world that Sri Lankan legislators have united to defend cricket and restore the integrity of the game”. 

The board is now locked in litigation after it was sacked by the sports minister on Monday, only to be restored the following day by the Court of Appeal pending a hearing in two weeks.

The ICC has rules against political interference and has suspended Sri Lanka before.

Ranasinghe had said on Friday before the suspension that he was hopeful that there would be no ICC sanctions against the local board. “I am confident we can talk to the ICC and sort things out,” Ranasinghe said in parliament.

