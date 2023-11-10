  

Search

PakistanTop News

Pakistan PM Kakar meets Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas ahead of OIC summit on Gaza crisis

Web Desk
11:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2023
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar meets President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas on the sidelines of the 8th extraordinary Summit of the OIC in Riyadh on 10th of November, 2023.
Source: Prime Minister\'s Office

Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday met President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

According to a press release issued by the Prime Minister's Office on X, formerly known as Twitter, "The two leaders are attending the Extraordinary Summit of the OIC convened to discuss the dire situation in occupied Palestine resulting from the aggression of the Israeli occupation forces both in Gaza and the West Bank."

During the meeting, the prime minister of Pakistan conveyed the unflinching support of Pakistan to the Palestinian people. He strongly denounced the indiscriminate use of force by the Israeli occupation forces and bombing of hospitals, refugee camps, schools and residential buildings, resulting in the loss of more than 10,000 precious lives and forced displacement of the Palestinian families.

According to the press release, "President Abbas appreciated Pakistan’s expression of solidarity in this difficult time and its principled stance on the right of self-determination of the Palestinian people. The two leaders emphasized the urgency of an unconditional ceasefire, end to the siege of Gaza and smooth delivery of vital humanitarian aid and medical assistance to the affected population. They underlined the need for international collaboration to stop Israel from further bloodshed." 

On this occasion, Prime Minister Kakar and President Abbas noted the timeliness of the Extraordinary Summit of the OIC and appealed to the global community, particularly the United Nations and its pertinent organizations, to take resolute measures to uphold principles of justice and humanity and end the carnage of the Palestinian people.

Prime Minister Kakar underscored Pakistan's unwavering commitment to a fair and enduring resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, founded on the two-state solution, leading to the establishment of a sovereign and viable Palestinian state with Al Quds Al Sharif as its capital, along borders that existed prior to 1967 enshrined in several OIC resolutions.

Prime Minister Kakar had arrived in Riyadh earlier in the evening on a three-day official visit of Saudi Arabia. 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:51 PM | 10 Nov, 2023

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh's granddaughter killed in Israeli bombing ...

02:00 PM | 10 Nov, 2023

PM Kakar shares why Lt-Gen Nadeem Anjum given extension as DG ISI

09:12 PM | 9 Nov, 2023

White House announces 'pauses' in Gaza bombing; Biden rules out ...

12:51 PM | 9 Nov, 2023

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to expand media ties

11:00 AM | 9 Nov, 2023

President, PM urge nation to follow Iqbal’s teachings to make ...

10:03 PM | 8 Nov, 2023

Italy to send hospital ship close to Gaza as over 10,000 Palestinians ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2023

Pakistan PM Kakar meets Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas ahead of OIC summit on Gaza crisis

Horoscope

08:45 AM | 10 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 10th November, 2023 

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound and other currencies - Check forex rates here

KARACHI - Pakistani rupee remains stable against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Friday, the US dollar hovers around 286.4 for buying and 289.15 for selling.

Euro rate is currently quoted at 307 for buying and 310 for selling whereas British pound GBP stands at 354.5 for buying, and 358 for selling.

The UAE Dirham was quoted at 80.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 76.75.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 10 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.4 289.15
Euro EUR 307 310
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.5 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 80.75 81.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.75 77.6
Australian Dollar AUD 185 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 758.95 766.95
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.89 41.29
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.84 36.84
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.74 1.82
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 924.09 933.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.21 61.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.25 171.25
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.46 25.76
Omani Riyal OMR 741.17 749.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.4 79.1
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.09 26.39
Swiss Franc CHF 316.92 319.42
Thai Bhat THB 8.03 8.18

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices remain under pressure in Pakistan in line with global trend; Check latest rates here

KARACHI – Gold prices remained under pressure in the Pakistani market in line with global trend.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 10 November 2023

On Friday, the per tola price of 24-Karat gold moved down by Rs2,400 and was quoted at Rs211,800. The price of 10-gram gold declined by Rs2,058 to reach Rs181,584.

In global market, the price of the bullion plunged by $20 dollar to settle at $1,968 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged as Rs2,580 per tola and Rs2,211.93 per 10 grams.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Karachi PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Islamabad PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Peshawar PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Quetta PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Sialkot PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Attock PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Gujranwala PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Jehlum PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Multan PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Bahawalpur PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Gujrat PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Nawabshah PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Chakwal PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Hyderabad PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Nowshehra PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Sargodha PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Faisalabad PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580
Mirpur PKR 211,800 PKR 2,580

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: