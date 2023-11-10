Pakistan PM Kakar meets Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas ahead of OIC summit on Gaza crisis

Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday met President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

According to a press release issued by the Prime Minister's Office on X, formerly known as Twitter, "The two leaders are attending the Extraordinary Summit of the OIC convened to discuss the dire situation in occupied Palestine resulting from the aggression of the Israeli occupation forces both in Gaza and the West Bank."

During the meeting, the prime minister of Pakistan conveyed the unflinching support of Pakistan to the Palestinian people. He strongly denounced the indiscriminate use of force by the Israeli occupation forces and bombing of hospitals, refugee camps, schools and residential buildings, resulting in the loss of more than 10,000 precious lives and forced displacement of the Palestinian families.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar meets President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas on the sidelines of the 8th extraordinary Summit of the OIC in Riyadh on 10th of November, 2023.#PMKakarinKSA pic.twitter.com/NYEHmbgqxN — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) November 10, 2023

According to the press release, "President Abbas appreciated Pakistan’s expression of solidarity in this difficult time and its principled stance on the right of self-determination of the Palestinian people. The two leaders emphasized the urgency of an unconditional ceasefire, end to the siege of Gaza and smooth delivery of vital humanitarian aid and medical assistance to the affected population. They underlined the need for international collaboration to stop Israel from further bloodshed."

On this occasion, Prime Minister Kakar and President Abbas noted the timeliness of the Extraordinary Summit of the OIC and appealed to the global community, particularly the United Nations and its pertinent organizations, to take resolute measures to uphold principles of justice and humanity and end the carnage of the Palestinian people.

Prime Minister Kakar underscored Pakistan's unwavering commitment to a fair and enduring resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, founded on the two-state solution, leading to the establishment of a sovereign and viable Palestinian state with Al Quds Al Sharif as its capital, along borders that existed prior to 1967 enshrined in several OIC resolutions.

Prime Minister Kakar had arrived in Riyadh earlier in the evening on a three-day official visit of Saudi Arabia.