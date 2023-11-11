PAKvENG: England opt to bat first against Pakistan in World Cup 2023 clash

England captain Jos Buttler has won the toss, and decided to bat first against Pakista at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

Men in Green have to thump England to reach Cricket World Cup semifinals. The match starts at 2pm local time.

Pakistan makes one change for must-win clash

In a surprising move, Hassan Ali has been dropped out for Pakistan with Shadab Khan returning to the line-up.

The last games were won by both teams. They will now make a concerted effort to conclude their journey successfully.

Both teams are hoping to win the crucial game, but they have different goals in mind.

After competing in the group stage, England are already out of the race to semi finals and prepared to bid adieu. On the other hand, Men in Green are making every effort to win the game handily and go to the playoffs. They are making a lot of effort, but the path is quite difficult.

With four victories in their last eight games, Pakistan have a slim chance of reaching the semi-finals.

England will be hoping to guarantee a spot in the Champions Trophy, which is set for 2025.

Pakistan vs England World Cup Squads

PAKISTAN: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ali Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz.

ENGLAND: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Brydon Carse, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.