Warisha Khan and Azlan Shah blessed with baby girl

Congratulations and warm wishes are in order for Pakistani social media couple, Azlan Shah and Warisha Khan, as they welcome the newest member of their family!

The lovebirds are prominent social media influencers and garnered significant attention with their wedding, captivating the public due to their substantial online followings. An endearing highlight of their relationship was Azlan's heartfelt gesture of gifting a baby donkey to Khan. Since then, their joint presence on various platforms has allowed their admirers to accompany them on their journey.

On Instagram, the new parents shared a tender moment, holding their precious bundle of joy's feet, accompanied by the heartfelt caption "10/11/23. Welcoming home the light of our lives, our baby girl Azwa Shah. Alhumdulillah. Remember us in your prayers."

The announcement resonated with her adoring fans and fellow celebrities, who flooded the comments section with heartfelt congratulations and blessings.