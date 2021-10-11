LIVE – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa set Northern target of 208 runs
LAHORE – With his maiden T20 century, Kamran Ghulam helped Khyber Pakhtunkhwa post a mammoth targe of 208 runs for Northern in the 30th match of the National T20 Cup being played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore today (Monday).
Earlier, Northern won the toss and decided to field first.
After Sahibzada Farhan (18) and Israrullah (0) could not give a strong opening stand, Kamram Ghulam displayed a thrilling game and scored unbeaten 110 off 64.
6⃣ 6⃣ 6⃣— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 11, 2021
Kamran Ghulam SMASHING it big!! 🔥🔥🔥#NORvKP Live: https://t.co/cod4GUQFJs#KhelTouHoRahaHai | #NationalT20Cup pic.twitter.com/kdM1Yi70Ce
Iftikhar Ahmed also played a lead role in posting a tough target for the rival team as he made unbeaten 54 off 26.
Meanwhile, Northern's Aqib Liquat took two wickes while Athar Mahmood removed one player of KP.
