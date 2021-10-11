LIVE – Northern elect to field first against KP in 30th match of National T20 Cup

07:25 PM | 11 Oct, 2021
Northern elect to field first against KP in 30th match of National T20 Cup
LAHORE – Northern won the toss and decided to field first against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 30th match of the National T20 Cup at Gaddafi Stadium today (Monday).

Live Streaming;

Sindh defeated Balochistan by five wickets in the 29th match of the National T20 Cup at the Gaddafi Stadium on ...

